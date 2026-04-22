West Asia conflict: India activates control room for citizens

17:18





Operating 24/7, this hub serves as the primary point of contact for distressed nationals and their families.



The control room is synchronising efforts with Indian embassies and consulates across the Middle East.





Diplomatic missions are in constant dialogue with host governments to issue timely, guideline-based travel advisories. Missions are working directly with Indian community associations to streamline communication and support.



"MEA continues to closely monitor development in the Gulf and West Asia region. Efforts for the safety, security and welfare of communities in the region are being made. The dedicated special control room in the ministry is operational to respond to queries from Indian nationals. Our mission and post in the region, they are in close touch with the local government and provide updated advisories based on guidelines from the local government," said the joint secretary (Gulf).



A significant portion of the briefing focused on the maritime sector. The MEA is according "high priority" to Indian seafarers, providing dedicated consular assistance and facilitating repatriation for those seeking to return home amidst regional sensitivities. -- ANI

The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday underscored India's proactive stance toward the evolving security situation in the Gulf and West Asia.Joint secretary (Gulf) Assem Mahajan, in the inter-ministerial briefing, detailed a robust multi-agency response designed to ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Indian nationals residing and working in the region.At the heart of the government's strategy is a special control room established within the MEA in New Delhi.