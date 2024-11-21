RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Arman Malik assaults Haridwar-based Youtuber

November 21, 2024  21:28
YouTuber Armaan Malik/Courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram
YouTuber Armaan Malik/Courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram
YouTuber Armaan Malik, who shares reels on the social media with his two wives, allegedly stormed into the house of a local YouTuber here on Wednesday night with some men and assaulted him. 

Malik was angry with the Haridwar-based YouTuber named Saurabh, whom he accused of making a roast video on him and sharing it on YouTube, police sources said. 

Malik along with with his men reached Saurabh's house at Khannanagar in Jwalapur, created a ruckus and assaulted him, they said. 

Both parties were called to the police station and interrogated. 

During interrogation, Malik said Saurabh had made indecent comments against his family in his roast video. 

The police reprimanded Malik for entering Saurabh's house and creating a ruckus. 

Saurabh told the interrogators that Malik entered his house, beat him up and also behaved indecently with his mother. 

However, both of them were let off after being warned, the sources said. 

Neither side lodged a complaint with the police, they said. -- PTI
