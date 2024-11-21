Arman Malik assaults Haridwar-based Youtuber





Malik was angry with the Haridwar-based YouTuber named Saurabh, whom he accused of making a roast video on him and sharing it on YouTube, police sources said.





Malik along with with his men reached Saurabh's house at Khannanagar in Jwalapur, created a ruckus and assaulted him, they said.





Both parties were called to the police station and interrogated.





During interrogation, Malik said Saurabh had made indecent comments against his family in his roast video.





The police reprimanded Malik for entering Saurabh's house and creating a ruckus.





Saurabh told the interrogators that Malik entered his house, beat him up and also behaved indecently with his mother.





However, both of them were let off after being warned, the sources said.





Neither side lodged a complaint with the police, they said. -- PTI

