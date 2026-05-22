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Snag disrupts Mumbai underground metro services twice

Fri, 22 May 2026
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Services on Mumbai's underground Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, were disrupted twice on Friday due to "technical" issues, leaving commuters stranded inside trains and stations complaining of confusion, overcrowding and lack of communication from authorities.

The first disruption occurred during morning peak hours around 8.30 am and lasted for 40-50 minutes, affecting office-goers as train movement came to a halt and crowds swelled on station platforms and concourse areas.

Earlier in the morning, MMRC had said train services on both downline and upline routes experienced delays due to a technical issue and that the fault had later been rectified and normal services restored.

Though MMRC did not disclose the cause of the technical snag, sources claimed there was some issue in the signalling system of the underground line, which recurred in the afternoon.

Services were hit again after 12.30 pm, with some passengers alleging they remained stranded inside trains in underground tunnels for nearly 30 minutes to over an hour.

Several commuters took to social media to vent their anger, alleging no clear announcements were made on the cause of the disruption or the expected time for resumption of operations.

Deepak Kaitike, a commuter travelling from Dharavi station to Churchgate, claimed passengers remained stuck inside a tunnel for a prolonged period in suffocating conditions. -- PTI

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LIVE! Snag disrupts Mumbai underground metro services twice
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