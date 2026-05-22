Eligible voters won't be deleted from electoral rolls: Maha CEO ahead of SIR

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People whose mapping has been done but there are anomalies and also those whose mapping has not been done will have to provide documents.



The poll official said guidelines specified by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be followed for those who have been left out from the process.



Chockalingam said the SIR process in the state will begin from June 20 to 29.



BLOs will visit voters' houses, distribute enumeration forms and collect filled forms from June 30 to July 29.





The publication of draft rolls will be done on August 5.



From August 5 to September 4, people can file claims and objections on draft rolls and disposal of objections will be done until October 3.



The final electoral rolls will be done by October 7. -- PTI

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam on Friday sought to assuage the concerns linked to next month's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and said eligible voters will not be deleted from the rolls.Addressing a press conference, he said the poll body has completed 72 percent mapping of voters in the state and over 1 lakh booth level agents (BLOs) have been deployed to carry out the task."No eligible voter will be deleted from the rolls," the Maharashtra CEO said.Those who have been mapped need not submit any documents.