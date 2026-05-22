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India blocks China's request for dispute panel at WTO

Fri, 22 May 2026
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India has blocked China's request to set up a dispute panel at the WTO in a case that Beijing has filed against New Delhi's support measures for the solar cells, modules, and information technology sectors, an official said.

Earlier this month, China made this request to the WTO's (World Trade Organization) dispute settlement body.

The request follows the failure of bilateral consultations on reaching a mutually-agreed solution on the dispute filed by China in December last year.

The Geneva-based official said that India has blocked the first request of China for the establishment of a panel.

China has alleged that India's tariff or import duty on certain technology products, and measures like the use of domestic products over imported goods, discriminate against Chinese goods.

Beijing, which is a major exporter of goods under these sectors, had claimed that these support measures and incentives infringe rules pertaining to the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994, Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures and Agreement on Trade-Related Investment Measures.

Refuting China's allegations, India has stated the measures are completely consistent with the WTO rules.

India also said it was ironic that, despite acknowledging the importance of a responsible and diversified supply chain, a country estimated to control over 80 per cent of the global solar module value chain still finds it necessary to take measures that hinder the legitimate growth of the industry in other countries. -- PTI

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