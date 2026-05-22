Pillars of 10-year-old bridge collapse in Bihar's Nalanda

21:04

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According to locals, many pillars of the bridge had also given way on Monday.





The bridge, constructed around 10 years ago, connects the eastern part of Nalanda district with the western region of Sheikhpura district.





Officials said vehicular movement on the bridge has been completely stopped, and a team of technical experts is investigating the incident, including the quality of construction materials used.



Sub-divisional officer (Biharsharif) Krislay Srivastava said, "After receiving the previous report of an inspection team, vehicular movement on the bridge had been stopped for safety reasons."





He said police personnel have been deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident.





"A temporary diversion route through the river will be made within the next one or two days so that traffic movement can be restored," the official added.





Bihar has witnessed multiple bridge collapses, both major and minor, across several districts in 2024 and 2025, raising concerns over infrastructure quality and maintenance. -- PTI

Several pillars of a bridge over Sakri river at Dariyapur in Bihar's Nalanda district collapsed on Friday, an official said.