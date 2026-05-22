Kangana Ranaut shuts secret wedding rumours

19:16





The film marked her directorial debut and featured the actor in the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. -- PTI

Actor Kangana Ranaut slammed reports claiming she secretly got married after being spotted with a mangalsutra and said she is shooting for her next film.A picture of Ranaut wearing a mangalsutra went viral on Thursday, leading to speculations of getting married secretly. The actor shared a post on her Instagram story on Friday and said there is no truth to the reports."I am filming in and around the city every single day, someone clicked this random picture with character make-up, and now I am getting so many phone calls," she wrote in the caption.Ranaut said as an actor she gets to essay different roles. "What is the big deal about the married woman's look ? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won't marry secretly, I promise," she added.The actor has a lineup of projects. She will feature in "Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata", which will release on June 12. Ranaut will also appear in the sequel to her 2014 film "Queen" and a psychological thriller alongside R Madhavan.Her latest work is, which released in 2025.