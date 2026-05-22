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Pak army chief leaves for Tehran as peace picks up pace

Fri, 22 May 2026
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Pakistan army chief Asim Munir/File image
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir/File image
Amid diplomatic pressure in the fragile truce in West Asia, Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, departed for Tehran on Friday as expectations of a breakthrough between the US and Iran gathered pace, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.

This urgent journey follows immediately after a continuous three-day diplomatic marathon in Tehran conducted by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Having arrived in Iran on an unannounced visit earlier this week, Naqvi has already held meetings with President Masoud Pezeshkian alongside other senior Iranian leaders.

According to Iranian and Pakistani media reports, the discussions focused on detailed proposals to bridge differences between Tehran and Washington, end the ongoing standoff, and explore mechanisms for ensuring long-term regional peace and stability.

The schedule for Munir's arrival in the Iranian capital is exceptionally compressed, unfolding against a backdrop of severe global warnings that have heightened the stakes of the mission.

This rapid regional movement coincides with a major internal realignment of Tehran's own diplomatic core. In a significant restructuring of Tehran's diplomatic apparatus, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei has been appointed as the official spokesperson for the country's active negotiating team, according to authoritative Al Arabiya sources. -- ANI

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