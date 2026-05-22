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Army debunks viral press conference video, calls it bid to malign force's image

Fri, 22 May 2026
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The Indian Army on Friday debunked a press conference video being circulated on various media and social media platforms as "fake and misleading," alleging that it was a malicious propaganda campaign designed to malign the force's image and push fabricated narratives.

The Indian Army clarified that the individuals featured in the footage were previously dismissed from service for indiscipline and unsoldierly conduct.

In a post on X, the Indian Army clarified that the individuals seen in the viral clip, identified as Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav and P Narender, had been dismissed from service on grounds of indiscipline and unsoldierly conduct.

It further stated that the fourth individual, Shankar Singh Gujjar, is a deserter, and disciplinary proceedings are currently underway against him in both military and civil courts. Advising citizens to remain cautious, the Army urged people not to fall prey to propaganda and misinformation being spread through such content.

"A press conference video is being circulated across media and social media platforms with an attempt to malign the image of the Indian Army. It is reiterated that the individuals seen in the video, namely Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav and P Narender, were dismissed from service on grounds of indiscipline and unsoldierly conduct. The fourth individual, Shankar Singh Gujjar, is a deserter and disciplinary proceedings are undergoing against him in both military and civil courts," the X post from Indian Army said. -- ANI

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