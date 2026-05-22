Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari calls on Modi

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in New Delhi/@PMOIndia X/ANI Photo

This was Adhikari's first meeting with the prime minister in the national capital after being sworn-in as the chief minister on May 9.





"Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri @SuvenduWB met Prime Minister

@narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.





Modi had attended Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landslide victory in the recently-held West Bengal assembly polls.



Adhikari said it was an honour and privilege to meet the prime minister in New Delhi.





"This marks my first official meeting with Hon'ble PM since assuming the

responsibility of serving the people of West Bengal as the Chief Minister. I

extend my deepest gratitude to Hon'ble PM for his warm wishes and above all, for his unwavering commitment to the progress of our state," he said in a post on X.





The chief minister said during the "fruitful discussion", the prime minister reemphasised his vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and reiterated that West Bengal's development is a top priority for the Centre. -- PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.