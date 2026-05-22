HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari calls on Modi

Fri, 22 May 2026
Share:
20:38
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in New Delhi/@PMOIndia X/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in New Delhi/@PMOIndia X/ANI Photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

This was Adhikari's first meeting with the prime minister in the national capital after being sworn-in as the chief minister on May 9.

"Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri @SuvenduWB met Prime Minister 
@narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

Modi had attended Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landslide victory in the recently-held West Bengal assembly polls.

Adhikari said it was an honour and privilege to meet the prime minister in New Delhi.

"This marks my first official meeting with Hon'ble PM since assuming the 
responsibility of serving the people of West Bengal as the Chief Minister. I 
extend my deepest gratitude to Hon'ble PM for his warm wishes and above all, for his unwavering commitment to the progress of our state," he said in a post on X.

The chief minister said during the "fruitful discussion", the prime minister reemphasised his vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and reiterated that West Bengal's development is a top priority for the Centre. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Snag disrupts Mumbai underground metro services twice
LIVE! Snag disrupts Mumbai underground metro services twice

India urges states, UTs to step up Ebola surveillance
India urges states, UTs to step up Ebola surveillance

The Union Health Ministry has directed states and Union territories to enhance surveillance, hospital preparedness, and screening of international travellers after the WHO declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo...

CBI nabs Pune lecturer for leaking NEET physics paper
CBI nabs Pune lecturer for leaking NEET physics paper

The CBI has arrested a Pune-based lecturer for allegedly leaking the physics paper of NEET UG 2026 to a select group of aspirants. The lecturer, employed with a Pune school, is termed as another 'source' for the paper leak. The CBI...

'He got what he deserved': Pulwama attack mastermind's father
'He got what he deserved': Pulwama attack mastermind's father

The father of Arjumand Gulzar, the mastermind behind the 2019 Pulwama attack, stated that his son deserved his fate after being killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He also appealed for the release of his other son, who is currently...

217 Indians joined Russian forces, 49 dead: Govt to SC
217 Indians joined Russian forces, 49 dead: Govt to SC

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that 217 Indian nationals reportedly joined the Russian armed forces, with 49 fatalities amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and efforts are underway to repatriate those who were misled.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO