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SKM announces nationwide stir from May 27, calls for burning of MSP order copies

Fri, 22 May 2026
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The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday announced a nationwide agitation beginning May 27, calling upon farmer unions and agricultural workers to burn copies of the Centre's recent minimum support price (MSP) order and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) report on price policy for the 2026-27 Kharif season.

The CACP is an expert advisory body under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and is responsible for recommending MSPs for notified crops during Kharif and Rabi seasons.

In a press note issued here following a virtual press conference, the SKM accused the Centre of imposing a "fraudulent" MSP regime, burdening farmers through fuel price hikes and mishandling the fertiliser situation, announcing demonstrations against rising costs of fertilisers and diesel, and alleged inaction over black marketing.

The farmers' body, that had led the 2021-22 farmers' agitation at Delhi's borders, said it would intensify protests against the Union government over the announced MSP structure for the 2026-27 Kharif season, the recent increase in fuel prices, and the worsening fertiliser situation. -- PTI

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