CBI arrests Pune lecturer for leaking NEET physics paper

20:15

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Pune-based lecturer for allegedly leaking the physics paper of NEET UG 2026 to a select group of aspirants, officials said on Friday.



The CBI has arrested Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, presently employed with the Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, terming her another "source" for the paper leak.



"The CBI has identified another key accused who was the source for the leak of NEET-UG 2026 physics questions," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.



The agency alleged that Havaldar was involved in the NEET UG process after being appointed an expert by the National Testing Agency (NTA).



"She had complete access to the physics question paper. In April, she shared some of the questions with co-accused Manisha Mandhare," the statement said.



The CBI arrested Mandhare, a botany teacher from Pune, in connection with the NEET paper leak on May 16.



The agency found that the questions Havaldar shared with the aspirants tallied with the physics paper of NEET UG 2026.



"The CBI conducted searches at various locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. A detailed analysis of the seized items is underway," the agency said. -- PTI