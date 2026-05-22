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No country should accept 'tolling system' in Hormuz: Marco Rubio

Fri, 22 May 2026
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Asserting Washington's firm stance on global maritime security, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has redoubled pressure on Tehran, identifying its aggressive manoeuvres in vital trade corridors as a non-negotiable hurdle in ongoing diplomatic discussions.

Rubio, who is in Helsingborg, Sweden, highlighted that ensuring unhindered freedom of navigation remains a primary objective for the international community.

Rubio said another major issue to be addressed in negotiations is Iran's position on the Strait of Hormuz.

The top American diplomat exposed Tehran's efforts to institutionalise its maritime restrictions by seeking regional partnerships to legitimise commercial shipping levies.

He said Iran is "trying to create a tolling system" and to convince Oman to join the system.

Condemning the strategy as an unacceptable breach of international maritime law, Rubio issued a stern warning against compliance with the blockaded waterway's proposed transit fees.

"There is not a country in the world that should accept that," Rubio said.

The explicit warning comes as the US Secretary of State told reporters at the NATO foreign ministers' gathering in Sweden that unilateral disruptions to energy and cargo lifelines will not be tolerated. -- ANI

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