Cricket on ice





The night temperature dropped at most places in Kashmir as the valley continued to reel under freezing conditions. The fall in the mercury led to the freezing of water supply lines as a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies including the Dal Lake.

Children play Cricket on a frozen pond in Jammu & Kashimir's Sopore. Intense cold wave conditions prevailed across Kashmir as the minimum temperatures settled several degrees below the freezing point, officials said on Thursday. There is a possibility of light snowfall over the higher reaches on Friday and Saturday as a Western Disturbance is set to impact the region, they said.