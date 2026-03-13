HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Iran's no-nuke-weapons proposal rejected because US...'

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
09:29
Seyed Abbas Araghchi
Seyed Abbas Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday claimed that American negotiators dismissed Iran's proposal aimed at ensuring "no nuclear weapons" because they failed to grasp its technical details. 

He said that Iran had proposed mechanisms to ensure there would be "no nuclear weapons", but the idea was rejected because US counterparts "didn't grasp the technical details". 

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Factual knowledge matters. Case 1: Iran's proposal to ensure NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS was dismissed because US counterparts didn't grasp the technical details."Araghchi also pushed back against arguments that the United States could benefit economically from rising energy prices caused by the conflict. According to him, the surge in oil prices and tariffs would not benefit ordinary Americans. 

"Case 2: Americans won't 'make money' from surging oil prices and tariffs. They enrich corporations and crush households," he said. Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate after senior Iranian leaders issued sharp warnings to President Donald Trump and Washington over the ongoing conflict dynamics in West Asia. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Attack on ship where India crew killed was deliberate'
LIVE! 'Attack on ship where India crew killed was deliberate'

US loses aircraft in Iraq, IRGC claims it was shot down
US loses aircraft in Iraq, IRGC claims it was shot down

Iran's state media cited the spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Iran's military to claim that a United States military refuelling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in western Iraq.The spokesperson...

Saudi Crude Reaches Mumbai After Risky Hormuz Crossing
Saudi Crude Reaches Mumbai After Risky Hormuz Crossing

An oil tanker carrying Saudi crude safely reached Mumbai after crossing the war-hit Strait of Hormuz with its tracking system briefly switched off.

Iran-Israel Conflict Halts Dubai Weddings
Iran-Israel Conflict Halts Dubai Weddings

With Gulf countries emerging as popular destinations for Indian weddings and pre-wedding shoots, the March-April season had seen a flurry of bookings.

The Mystery of Netaji's Missing Cap
The Mystery of Netaji's Missing Cap

'My colleague Naveen Bamel -- he is an advocate of the Supreme Court -- went to the museum at the Red Fort specifically to look for the cap.''He inquired with the ASI officials there, and nobody had a clue.''So I thought this is not...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO