'Iran's no-nuke-weapons proposal rejected because US...'

He said that Iran had proposed mechanisms to ensure there would be "no nuclear weapons", but the idea was rejected because US counterparts "didn't grasp the technical details".





In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Factual knowledge matters. Case 1: Iran's proposal to ensure NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS was dismissed because US counterparts didn't grasp the technical details."Araghchi also pushed back against arguments that the United States could benefit economically from rising energy prices caused by the conflict. According to him, the surge in oil prices and tariffs would not benefit ordinary Americans.





"Case 2: Americans won't 'make money' from surging oil prices and tariffs. They enrich corporations and crush households," he said. Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate after senior Iranian leaders issued sharp warnings to President Donald Trump and Washington over the ongoing conflict dynamics in West Asia. -- ANI

