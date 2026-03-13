HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Impressed with Qatar': Passengers stuck in Doha reach Delhi

Fri, 13 March 2026
Passengers stuck in Doha finally reached New Delhi on Friday in a special flight being operated amid the prevailing tensions in West Asia. Upon arrival, the passengers shared their relief and expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Qatar authorities during the situation. 

A passenger praised the Qatar government, saying that it would send an emergency alert during the interception of a missile to ensure citizen safety. After receiving the alert, citizens are supposed to remain inside closed areas. 

After the interception, another emergency alert is sent to announce that the situation is normal. "The war started on the 28th. However, we were safe as there was no shortage of food or other supplies. The government there was proactive and concerned for its citizens. There is no issue. All the missiles fired were intercepted. We got an emergency alert while a missile was being intercepted and we would go back to our houses after the emergency announcements. This is being done because when a missile is intercepted, its debris falls to the ground and can hit anyone in its way and cause injuries. After the interception, we would again get an alert, and after that, we could easily go out. I have been living in Qatar for four years and am very impressed by the order there. But, I am happy to have returned to India," he said.

Isha, another passenger who landed in the national capital via a special flight from Doha, hailed the efforts of Qatar authorities, the Indian Embassy, and the Indian Government. She also noted that there had been no shortage of food or water supplies in Qatar amid the conflict. 

"There is no better feeling than coming back home, but the amount of love and care we have received from Qatar during these tough times is incomparable. Hats off to them. They are doing a great job. It feels like It's like my second home, and I am still thinking about Qatar only. Both governments are doing a great job. Everything should be stopped, and I hope that peace is restored. The emergency alerts there made it easier for everyone. There was no tension about food or water; everything was normal. The Indian Embassy is doing its job very well; they are trying to help everyone stuck," she said. -- ANI

