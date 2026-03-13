HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Not going to shut Hormuz Strait but...: Iran's UN envoy

Fri, 13 March 2026
09:17
image
Iran's United Nations Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani stated that Tehran has no intention to close the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict but added that it is their 'right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway'.

Amir Saeid Iravani also said Iran respects and remains committed to the principles of freedom of navigation under the law of the sea, adding that the situation of the Strait of Hormuz is 'not the result' of Iran's action.

"We are not going to close the Strait of Hormuz, but it is our inherent right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway, and it is our right," he said, speaking at the UN stakeout.

"Iran has no choice but to exercise its inherent right to self-defence under the UN Charter and international law. Iran fully respects and remains committed to the principles of freedom of navigation under the law of the sea. However, the current situation in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz, is not the result of Iran's lawful exercise of its right of self-defence," he added.

He added that the situation is a consequence of 'destabilising actions' of the US and affirmed that Iran has the inherent right to preserve the peace and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Rather, it is the direct consequence of the destabilising actions of the United States in launching aggression against Iran and undermining regional security. Iran is exercising its inherent right to preserve the peace and security in the Strait of Hormuz, and it is our responsibility," he added.

In recent days, Iran has intensified its restrictions on the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes. Iran says vessels not serving the interests of the United States and Israel can sail through safely.

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel separating the Iranian coast from Oman. That volume represents roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade.

A significant share of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the same passage. When that flow falters even briefly, the consequences cascade across financial markets, supply chains and household budgets around the world.

The conflict in West Asia has put a strain on the oil and gas supply around the world, with several countries making alternative arrangements to fulfil their energy needs.  -- ANI

