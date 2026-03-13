HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump underestimated Iran's Strait of Hormuz trump card

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
10:31
image
The administration of US President Donald Trump reportedly underestimated the likelihood that Iran would close the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to US military strikes, CNN reported, citing multiple sources familiar with internal planning discussions. 

CNN sources revealed that while planning for the ongoing military operation, the Pentagon and the National Security Council did not fully anticipate that Iran would attempt to close the waterway, despite long-standing contingency plans developed by the US military for such a scenario. Officials from the US Departments of Energy and Treasury were present at some planning meetings before the operation began, but CNN sources said the detailed economic forecasts and interagency analysis that typically shape major decisions were not central to the discussions. 

Earlier, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, indicated that the closure of the Strait would remain a pressure tactic, according to remarks broadcast on Iranian state television. "Dear fighter brothers! The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used," he said. Khamenei said that Iran had identified sites which he claimed were vulnerable for future strikes from the Islamic Republic. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Watch what happens to deranged scumbags today: Trump on Iran
LIVE! Watch what happens to deranged scumbags today: Trump on Iran

Attack killing Indian crew was deliberate: Safesea chief
Attack killing Indian crew was deliberate: Safesea chief

The chairman of maritime company Safesea Group has described the attack on the US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, which resulted in the death of an Indian crew member, as "deliberate and calculated". He emphasised the need for...

French soldier killed, several injured in attack in Iraq
French soldier killed, several injured in attack in Iraq

A French soldier was killed while several others were injured in an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed.Macron, in a post on X, confirmed that Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion of the 7th...

Saudi Crude Reaches Mumbai After Risky Hormuz Crossing
Saudi Crude Reaches Mumbai After Risky Hormuz Crossing

An oil tanker carrying Saudi crude safely reached Mumbai after crossing the war-hit Strait of Hormuz with its tracking system briefly switched off.

Iran-Israel Conflict Halts Dubai Weddings
Iran-Israel Conflict Halts Dubai Weddings

With Gulf countries emerging as popular destinations for Indian weddings and pre-wedding shoots, the March-April season had seen a flurry of bookings.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO