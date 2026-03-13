HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Attack on ship where India crew killed was deliberate'

Fri, 13 March 2026
10:07
The attack on US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu that killed an Indian crew member appears to have been "deliberate and calculated", the maritime company's chief has said. 

Chairman of maritime company Safesea Group SV Anchan emphasised that the strike must serve as a wake-up call for governments that commercial shipping lanes cannot become battle zones and the lives of seafarers must never be treated as collateral damage. 

"The devastating attack on MT Safesea Vishnu is a stark reminder that the world's merchant seafarers are increasingly being exposed to the dangers of geopolitical conflict," Anchan told PTI in a statement Thursday.

On March 11, the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port near Basra, Iraq by an Iranian "suicide" boat. Tragically, in the attack, an Indian crew member, who was one of the top seafarers on the vessel, was killed. 

 "From our initial assessment after speaking to the surviving crew members, the attack appears to have been deliberate and calculated. Two unmanned boats with explosives rammed into the port side of the vessels. This speaks about the extremists' mindsets of the Iranian regime," the statement said.

Giving the first detailed account of the harrowing incident, Anchan recounted how the crew members on his ship came under attack on the night of March 11 at 23:45 local time and "found themselves fighting for their lives".  -- PTI

