HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen steps down, shares fall 7%

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
09:37
image
Shantanu Narayen steps down from the role of Chief Executive Officer of Adobe after a successor is appointed, but will remain as Chair of the company, the design software firm said in an official statement. 

The announcement was made during the company's financial results for its first quarter FY2026 ended Feb. 27, 2026. Following the announcement, shares of Adobe listed on the NASDAQ Composite tumbled 7 per cent in extended trading. 

In an exchange filing to Nasdaq, the company said Narayen, who has served as CEO of Adobe for eighteen years, has decided to transition from the role after the board appoints his successor. 

"Shantanu Narayen, who has served as CEO of Adobe for eighteen years, has decided to transition from his position as CEO after a successor has been appointed. Narayen will remain as Chair of the Board," the company said in its filing. The company added that its Board of Directors has initiated the process of identifying a successor and has formed a special committee to oversee the selection. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Attack on ship where India crew killed was deliberate'
LIVE! 'Attack on ship where India crew killed was deliberate'

US loses aircraft in Iraq, IRGC claims it was shot down
US loses aircraft in Iraq, IRGC claims it was shot down

Iran's state media cited the spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Iran's military to claim that a United States military refuelling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in western Iraq.The spokesperson...

Saudi Crude Reaches Mumbai After Risky Hormuz Crossing
Saudi Crude Reaches Mumbai After Risky Hormuz Crossing

An oil tanker carrying Saudi crude safely reached Mumbai after crossing the war-hit Strait of Hormuz with its tracking system briefly switched off.

Iran-Israel Conflict Halts Dubai Weddings
Iran-Israel Conflict Halts Dubai Weddings

With Gulf countries emerging as popular destinations for Indian weddings and pre-wedding shoots, the March-April season had seen a flurry of bookings.

The Mystery of Netaji's Missing Cap
The Mystery of Netaji's Missing Cap

'My colleague Naveen Bamel -- he is an advocate of the Supreme Court -- went to the museum at the Red Fort specifically to look for the cap.''He inquired with the ASI officials there, and nobody had a clue.''So I thought this is not...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO