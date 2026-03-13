Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen steps down, shares fall 7%

09:37





The announcement was made during the company's financial results for its first quarter FY2026 ended Feb. 27, 2026. Following the announcement, shares of Adobe listed on the NASDAQ Composite tumbled 7 per cent in extended trading.





In an exchange filing to Nasdaq, the company said Narayen, who has served as CEO of Adobe for eighteen years, has decided to transition from the role after the board appoints his successor.





"Shantanu Narayen, who has served as CEO of Adobe for eighteen years, has decided to transition from his position as CEO after a successor has been appointed. Narayen will remain as Chair of the Board," the company said in its filing. The company added that its Board of Directors has initiated the process of identifying a successor and has formed a special committee to oversee the selection. -- ANI

