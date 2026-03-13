US loses aircraft in Iraq, IRGC says it was shot down

08:30

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the loss of a US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft over Iraq while supporting military operations, according to an official press release.





However, it denied any incident of hostile fire.

Iran's state media cited the spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Iran's military to claim that a United States military refuelling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in western Iraq.The spokesperson further toldthat all six service members on board had been killed.reported that the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said in a statement that the air defence systems of the Resistance Front succeeded in targeting a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker while it was refuelling an aggressor fighter jet.According to the press release issued by CENTCOM, the incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury.'Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely,' the release said.'This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,' CENTCOM posted on X.Authorities added that rescue efforts are currently underway.'More information will be made available as the situation develops. We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members,' the release said.Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the situation involving Iran was progressing 'very rapidly' and praised the strength of the United States military. --