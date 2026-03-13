HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US loses aircraft in Iraq, IRGC says it was shot down

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
08:30
image
Iran's state media cited the spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Iran's military to claim that a United States military refuelling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in western Iraq.

The spokesperson further told Press TV that all six service members on board had been killed.

Press TV reported that the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said in a statement that the air defence systems of the Resistance Front succeeded in targeting a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker while it was refuelling an aggressor fighter jet.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the loss of a US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft over Iraq while supporting military operations, according to an official press release. 

However, it denied any incident of hostile fire.

According to the press release issued by CENTCOM, the incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury.

'Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely,' the release said.

'This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,' CENTCOM posted on X.

Authorities added that rescue efforts are currently underway.

'More information will be made available as the situation develops. We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members,' the release said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the situation involving Iran was progressing 'very rapidly' and praised the strength of the United States military.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US loses aircraft in Iraq, IRGC says it was shot down
LIVE! US loses aircraft in Iraq, IRGC says it was shot down

Modi dials Iran's prez as West Asia tensions escalate
Modi dials Iran's prez as West Asia tensions escalate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the escalating tensions in West Asia, emphasising the safety of Indian nationals and the need for regional stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

US 'permits' all countries to buy stranded Russian oil
US 'permits' all countries to buy stranded Russian oil

The Trump administration has announced a temporary authorisation for countries to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea, aiming to stabilise global energy markets amid rising oil prices and tensions with Iran.

Saudi Crude Reaches Mumbai After Risky Hormuz Crossing
Saudi Crude Reaches Mumbai After Risky Hormuz Crossing

An oil tanker carrying Saudi crude safely reached Mumbai after crossing the war-hit Strait of Hormuz with its tracking system briefly switched off.

West Asia crisis: Three Indian seafarers killed, 1 missing
West Asia crisis: Three Indian seafarers killed, 1 missing

The Indian government reports casualties among its seafarers due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia and outlines measures to ensure the safety and welfare of its maritime personnel.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO