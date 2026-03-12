Activists deface Hindi signboards at Chennai railway stations

00:34





The protest marked the second day of the outfit's scheduled direct action following a similar demonstration at the Chennai Park railway station on March 11, which coincided with the death anniversary of 1938 anti-Hindi language martyr Thalamuthu.





According to a press release issued by the organisation's coordinator and founder, Thirumurugan Gandhi, the movement had officially declared its opposition to linguistic centralism on February 2 to mark International Mother Language Day.





The group expressed its strong condemnation of the Union government's policy of prioritising Hindi in entrance examinations for federal services, including the Railways, banking sector, the income tax department and NLC.





The movement alleged that conducting recruitment exams primarily in Hindi and English creates an inherent disadvantage for youth from non-Hindi-speaking states like Tamil Nadu, who are unable to write exams in their mother tongue. -- PTI

Activists of 'May 17 Movement' on Thursday intensified their ongoing agitation against what they termed as Hindi imposition, by defacing Hindi letters on signboards at the Chromepet and Nungambakkam railway stations in Chennai.