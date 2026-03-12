HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Activists deface Hindi signboards at Chennai railway stations

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
00:34
image
Activists of 'May 17 Movement' on Thursday intensified their ongoing agitation against what they termed as Hindi imposition, by defacing Hindi letters on signboards at the Chromepet and Nungambakkam railway stations in Chennai. 

The protest marked the second day of the outfit's scheduled direct action following a similar demonstration at the Chennai Park railway station on March 11, which coincided with the death anniversary of 1938 anti-Hindi language martyr Thalamuthu.

According to a press release issued by the organisation's coordinator and founder, Thirumurugan Gandhi, the movement had officially declared its opposition to linguistic centralism on February 2 to mark International Mother Language Day.

The group expressed its strong condemnation of the Union government's policy of prioritising Hindi in entrance examinations for federal services, including the Railways, banking sector, the income tax department and NLC.

The movement alleged that conducting recruitment exams primarily in Hindi and English creates an inherent disadvantage for youth from non-Hindi-speaking states like Tamil Nadu, who are unable to write exams in their mother tongue. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Around 9,000 Indians in Iran now: Govt in Parliament
LIVE! Around 9,000 Indians in Iran now: Govt in Parliament

Modi dials Iran's prez as West Asia tensions escalate
Modi dials Iran's prez as West Asia tensions escalate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the escalating tensions in West Asia, emphasising the safety of Indian nationals and the need for regional stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

No shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, assures govt in LS
No shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, assures govt in LS

Responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said it is the foremost priority of the government that the kitchens of over 33 crore families, especially the poor...

West Asia crisis: Three Indian seafarers killed, 1 missing
West Asia crisis: Three Indian seafarers killed, 1 missing

The Indian government reports casualties among its seafarers due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia and outlines measures to ensure the safety and welfare of its maritime personnel.

SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis
SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO