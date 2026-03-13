HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The Mystery of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Missing Cap

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
10:58
image
When Chandra Kumar Bose, Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, handed Netaji's personal cap to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23, 2019 -- on the occasion of Netaji's 122nd birth anniversary (born January 23, 1897), which is also celebrated as 'day of valour' in his remembrance, it was placed with ceremony inside a glass display case at the newly inaugurated Subhas Chandra Bose Museum at Red Fort, part of the Kranti Mandir complex.

The museum, which Modi himself inaugurated that day, was built to honour India's freedom fighters, with Netaji's artefacts prominently featured at the entrance. 

But today, that glass box in which Netaji's cap was kept ceremonially in 2019 stands empty, according to Chandra Kumar Bose.

Chandra Kumar Bose says officials at the culture ministry, which maintains jurisdiction over the Subhas Chandra Bose Museum at the Red Fort in New Delhi maintain that the cap has been 'in transit' since a 2022 exhibition at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata where it was brought to celebrate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary -- and nobody in the Union ministry of culture or the Archaeological Survey of India can say where it is today.

To bring it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notice, Chandra Kumar Bose posted a message on a social media platform on the evening of March 12.

Chandra Kumar Bose speaks to Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.

Read the interview here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 200 targets in Iran struck, says Israel Air Force
LIVE! 200 targets in Iran struck, says Israel Air Force

Iran Hasn't Allowed Indian Ships To Pass Through Hormuz
Iran Hasn't Allowed Indian Ships To Pass Through Hormuz

24 Indian-flagged vessels with 677 Indian seafarers were currently located west of the Strait of Hormuz, and four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers were stationed east of the strategic waterway.

'US Bombings Have United All Of Iran'
'US Bombings Have United All Of Iran'

'The US landed in this war without planning. The US felt that if they kill Ayatollah Khamenei the people of Iran will come out on the roads and do a regime change.''On the contrary, the US bombings on Iran has united the entire nation.'

Won't take insurance for Mojtaba Khamenei: Netanyahu
Won't take insurance for Mojtaba Khamenei: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that the joint US-Israel campaign against Iran is progressing successfully, highlighting Israel's strengthened position and hinting at new regional alliances.

Attack killing Indian crew was deliberate: Safesea chief
Attack killing Indian crew was deliberate: Safesea chief

The chairman of maritime company Safesea Group has described the attack on the US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, which resulted in the death of an Indian crew member, as "deliberate and calculated". He emphasised the need for...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO