Watch what happens to deranged scumbags today: Trump on Iran

Fri, 13 March 2026
10:54
US President Donald Trump posted a new threat directed at Iran on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Friday. In the post, he wrote, "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today."

Trump claimed that Iran's military capabilities had been severely weakened, saying that "Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth." 

He also accused Iran of decades of violence, writing, "They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them." He added, "What a great honour it is to do so." -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 200 targets in Iran struck, says Israel Air Force
LIVE! 200 targets in Iran struck, says Israel Air Force

Iran Hasn't Allowed Indian Ships To Pass Through Hormuz
Iran Hasn't Allowed Indian Ships To Pass Through Hormuz

24 Indian-flagged vessels with 677 Indian seafarers were currently located west of the Strait of Hormuz, and four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers were stationed east of the strategic waterway.

'US Bombings Have United All Of Iran'
'US Bombings Have United All Of Iran'

'The US landed in this war without planning. The US felt that if they kill Ayatollah Khamenei the people of Iran will come out on the roads and do a regime change.''On the contrary, the US bombings on Iran has united the entire nation.'

Won't take insurance for Mojtaba Khamenei: Netanyahu
Won't take insurance for Mojtaba Khamenei: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that the joint US-Israel campaign against Iran is progressing successfully, highlighting Israel's strengthened position and hinting at new regional alliances.

Attack killing Indian crew was deliberate: Safesea chief
Attack killing Indian crew was deliberate: Safesea chief

The chairman of maritime company Safesea Group has described the attack on the US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, which resulted in the death of an Indian crew member, as "deliberate and calculated". He emphasised the need for...

