Watch what happens to deranged scumbags today: Trump on Iran

Trump claimed that Iran's military capabilities had been severely weakened, saying that "Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth."





He also accused Iran of decades of violence, writing, "They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them." He added, "What a great honour it is to do so." -- Agencies

US President Donald Trump posted a new threat directed at Iran on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Friday. In the post, he wrote, "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today."