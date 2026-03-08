'Majority consensus reached over Khamenei's successor'

13:14

The late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei./File image





The development follows the killing of the 86-year-old supreme leader.





Quoting assembly of experts member Mirbaqeri, the report stated that while a "majority consensus over Khamenei's successor has been reached," the transition process is not yet fully complete as "some obstacles regarding the process need to be resolved."





This movement toward a transition was further reinforced on Wednesday this week, when Iran's leadership council informed state media that a successor would be appointed at the earliest opportunity.





In a video shared by the Tasnim News Agency, an official told state television that "no problem has arisen in the field of leadership."





He confirmed that the leadership council is currently running the country, adding, "Praise be to God, we have come closer, but the situation is one of war."





The official contrasted the current crisis with the transition following Ayatollah Khomeini's death, noting that the immediate appointment seen then was possible because the environment was not a "war situation."





He emphasised that the assembly of experts is now "striving" despite the ongoing hostilities.





Amid the deliberation, the Iranian Government, via its Consulate General in Mumbai, dismissed reports emerging from Israeli media suggesting that Mojtaba Khamenei had been named as his late father's successor. -- ANI

