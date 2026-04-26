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IMD issues yellow alert for high temperatures in Kerala

Sun, 26 April 2026
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The IMD on Sunday issued a yellow alert for high temperatures in several districts of Kerala for the two days, warning of hot, humid weather across much of the state.

According to the weather department, maximum temperatures are likely to reach around 40 degrees Celsius in isolated places of Palakkad district and 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam district on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures may rise to 38 degrees Celsius in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts, and 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, a statement said.

Thiruvananthapuram district is likely to record temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said the temperatures are expected to remain 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal in these areas.

Hot and humid weather is also likely to prevail in the affected districts, except in hilly regions, during the two-day period, the advisory added. -- PTI

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