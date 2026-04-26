100 crude bombs recovered from TMC worker's house in Bengal

18:16

The explosives were recovered during a search at the residence of Rafikul Islam following specific inputs, he said.





"A stern message has been issued to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, all DCPs, SPs and officers up to the rank of OC and IC that if any such explosive is found or threatening tactics are used by any person in their jurisdiction, the concerned officer will face action," the Election Commission official said.





Surveillance and area domination would be intensified in vulnerable pockets to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise without fear, he added.





The first phase of elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly was held on April 23, while the second phase will take place on April 29.





Votes will be counted on May 4.





Bhangar will vote in the second phase. -- PTI

The police on Sunday recovered around 100 crude bombs from the house of a person, allegedly a TMC worker, at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, days ahead of the second phase of the assembly polls in West Bengal, an official said.