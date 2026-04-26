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EC tightens security for 142 seats ahead of Bengal Phase 2

Sun, 26 April 2026
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The Election Commission on Sunday announced a stringent security plan for the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls, making it clear that any attempt to disrupt voting or obstruct electors would be dealt with firmly, an official said.

The poll body directed security personnel to carry out constituency-wise deployment and step up area domination exercises in interior lanes and sensitive neighbourhoods to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise without fear.

During a high-level coordination meeting, attended by poll officials, senior police officers and commanders of central forces from three election districts under Kolkata, the EC reviewed the preparedness in 142 constituencies that would go to polls on April 29.

"As part of the plan, 160 motorcycles carrying two CAPF personnel each will patrol localities across the constituencies for quick deployment. The focus is on force deployment, vulnerability mapping, communication between the civil and police administration and ensuring a visible security presence in every area," the official said. -- PTI

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