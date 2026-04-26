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Snakebite toll in Kerala rises to seven; 2 women die in Kannur, Idukki

Sun, 26 April 2026
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Two elderly women died due to snakebite in Kannur and Idukki on Sunday.

With two new deaths, the number of snakebite fatalities reported in Kerala in recent days has risen to seven, including in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Idukki and Kannur districts.

In the first case, the deceased was identified as Nafeesa (65), a native of Muthkuda near Thaliparamba.

She was undergoing treatment at a hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake at her house on Friday.

According to police, Nafeesa was found lying unconscious at her house around 11 am and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

It was later confirmed at the hospital that she had suffered a snakebite.

The police said she was administered anti-venom and remained on ventilator support, but died at the hospital on Sunday morning.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Doctors suspect that Nafeesa was bitten by a venomous common krait. -- PTI

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