HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nashik court sends 'godman' Kharat in judicial custody till May 9

Sun, 26 April 2026
Share:
16:52
image
A Nashik court on Sunday sent self-styled astrologer-cum-godman Ashok Kharat in judicial custody till May 9 in the sixth case of sexual exploitation registered against him.

Kharat, who was arrested on March 18, is accused of sexually exploiting several women and indulging in large-scale financial fraud by claiming to have divine powers and knowledge of black magic.

In the sixth case, he is accused of sexually exploiting a young woman who had approached him seeking a solution to her personal problems.

Kharat allegedly threatened the woman, warning of using his "divine powers" to destroy her family. He had also taken Aadhaar, PAN card and other documents of her family members, the police said.

The special investigation team (SIT), investigating 12 cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud registered against Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, on Thursday filed a request application in the court demanding his custody in the sixth case.

As the court granted permission, the SIT took Kharat's custody and produced him in court in the sixth case on Friday.

The court had then remanded him in police custody till Sunday.

He was produced in the court on Sunday at the end of his police custody.

Due to security reasons, the proceedings of the court were held through video conferencing on Sunday and Kharat was not produced in person.

During the hearing, the police demanded judicial custody for Kharat. Later, the court remanded Kharat to judicial custody till May 9. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC tightens security for 142 seats ahead of Bengal Phase 2
LIVE! EC tightens security for 142 seats ahead of Bengal Phase 2

IPL 2026: CSK vs GT Updates: Overton fires quick 18 then departs
IPL 2026: CSK vs GT Updates: Overton fires quick 18 then departs

SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting
SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed to safety after gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington.

We have to resolve our differences peacefully: Trump
We have to resolve our differences peacefully: Trump

Following a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents' Dinner, US lawmakers from both parties have condemned political violence and called for national unity. President Trump and other officials were evacuated unharmed.

Swiss flight aborts take-off in Delhi after smoke; 4 hurt
Swiss flight aborts take-off in Delhi after smoke; 4 hurt

A Swiss International Air Lines flight bound for Zurich aborted its takeoff at Delhi airport due to an engine issue, prompting an emergency evacuation of 232 passengers.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO