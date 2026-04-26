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Shaken Delhi Capitals face balanced RCB unit

Sun, 26 April 2026
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Hurting from a staggering defeat despite posting 264, Delhi Capitals have little time to recover emotionally as they face another formidable side in defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL here on Monday.

The six-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, a game in which their bowlers were dismantled in a record chase, has left DC shaken.

Placed sixth on the table, they now find themselves in a tightening playoff race where another defeat could seriously dent their chances.

Delhi's campaign so far has been defined by splendid batting but inconsistent execution with the ball.

Their top order, led by KL Rahul, has repeatedly provided blistering starts, while the likes of Nitish Rana and David Miller have ensured momentum is maintained through the middle overs.

However, the inability to defend even imposing totals is a concern after a moderate success while chasing totals..

The death bowling, in particular, has looked vulnerable under pressure -- something that opposition teams have begun to target.

That puts added responsibility on their bowling unit..

Seamer Aaquib Nabi, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Axar Patel himself will need to step up significantly, especially in crunch situations, if Delhi are to plug the glaring gaps that have cost them dearly in recent games. -- PTI

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