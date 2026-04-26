UP: Leopard mauls woman to death in Dudhwa buffer zone

16:05

A 30-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard at a village in the north Nighasan forest range of Dudhwa buffer zone, officials said on Sunday.



"The body of Sandhya Devi was found in the fields, a few metres away from her hut in Sahjana village on Saturday," Kirti Chaudhary, Deputy Director of the Dudhwa buffer zone within the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, said.



Forest teams have been deployed to locate and monitor the movement of the big cat, and compensation to the deceased's family would be provided after the postmortem report is received, she said.



Sandhya Devi was sleeping outside her hut when the leopard attacked and dragged her to the nearby fields. Her family members and villagers later found her partially-eaten body in the fields, sources said.



Senior officials rushed to the spot and spoke to the family members and villagers, who demanded the immediate capture of the leopard. -- PTI