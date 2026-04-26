2 notorious offenders arrested after encounter in Dehradun

17:39

Two men, including a notorious offender from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested following an encounter in the Basant Vihar area here, police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred at the Harbanswala barrier during checking under 'Operation Prahar' -- a special drive launched to nab suspects in the state -- on Saturday night, they said.



A police team signalled two men on a blue scooter without a number plate to stop, but the duo fled towards the Harbanswala Tea Estate.



The suspects opened fire at the pursuing team, prompting retaliatory fire in which one criminal was injured.



The accused were identified as Abdullah (37), a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, and Shahnawaz, a native of Saharanpur residing in Dehradun's Sahaspur, the police said.



Abdullah, who sustained a gunshot wound, was admitted to a hospital for treatment.



The police records indicate that Abdullah is a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Meerut, and Ghaziabad districts, they said.



Two illegal country-made pistols, live cartridges, and empty shells were recovered from their possession. -- PTI