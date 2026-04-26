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Dehradun builder assaults DRDO scientist; booked

Sun, 26 April 2026
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A builder has been booked under the Goonda Act and faces possible expulsion from the district after he allegedly assaulted a DRDO scientist, officials said on Sunday.

District magistrate Savin Bansal initiated the proceedings against the builder, Puneet Agarwal, after taking suo motu cognisance of his repeated involvement in violence and public harassment, an official statement said.

The action comes after a recent incident where Agarwal allegedly assaulted Aniruddha Sharma, a scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation, for his protest against illegal construction on municipal land that caused debris to fall into his house, it said.

Agarwal, a resident of ATS Colony on Sahastradhara Road, has been granted seven days to file a response, failing which formal externment or district expulsion orders will be executed, the statement said.

Agarwal currently faces five FIRs under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including voluntary hurt, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint.

His arms licence was previously suspended by the DM after he allegedly brandished a pistol at minors during Diwali celebrations, the statement said.

Additional allegations against the builder include attempting to hit residents with his vehicle, using abusive language during Resident Welfare Association meetings, and the unauthorised occupation of land belonging to a widow through forged documents, it said.

The Raipur police have been directed to ensure the notice is served and compliance is recorded before the court hearing on May 5, the statement added. -- PTI

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