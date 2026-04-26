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Violence reported in Bengal ahead of Phase 2 polls

Sun, 26 April 2026
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Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Howrah and Haroa areas of West Bengal in the run-up to the second phase of polling on April 29, a senior police official said on Sunday.

In Howrah town, clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters over the chanting of slogans during a roadshow of the saffron party's Uttar Howrah candidate Umesh Rai.

As the roadshow passed by a TMC election office in the area on G T Road, TMC supporters chanted its poll slogan 'Joy Bangla' that was countered by BJP supporters with the "Jai Shri Ram" chant. 

This led to an altercation between two groups, leading to a scuffle that prompted central forces to baton-charge both BJP and TMC supporters, a police official said.

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan was heading the roadshow. However, by the time the scuffle took place, his vehicle had already crossed the spot.

On Saturday night, a police sub-inspector was injured while trying to pacify TMC and Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters at Haroa in North 24 Parganas district during a roadshow of ISF, the official said.

As ISF supporters were returning from a roadshow of party leader Naushad Siddique, they were allegedly taunted by some TMC supporters at a street corner meeting, leading to a clash.

Both ISF and TMC alleged that a number of their supporters were injured in the clash.

The second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls will be held on April 29, and counting of votes will be held on May 4.

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