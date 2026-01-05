HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Mumbai mayor will be...': Shiv Sena

Mon, 05 January 2026
14:35
image
Mumbai's mayor will be a 'Marathi manoos' and one who chants 'Vande Mataram', Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC said on Monday. 

Talking to PTI Videos, Shaina NC said Mahayuti's politics is about "Mumbai first". 

Mumbai's mayor will only be the one who chants Vande Mataram. Mahayuti's mayor will be the one who loves the city and desires its growth and even that will be a Marathi manoos," she said. 

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the NCP, though the Ajit Pawar-led party is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately. 

As Mumbai goes to polls, the debate around the next mayor of the country's financial capital is getting shriller. 

The Thackeray cousins --- Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray --- have asserted that Mumbai's mayor will be a Marathi. 

During a rally, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that Mumbai's mayor will be Marathi Hindu. 

Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will take place on January 15, while votes will be counted on January16.

