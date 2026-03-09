No Indian fatality in Saudi projectile incident: Embassy

09:41





"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening," the mission said in a social media post. The embassy said it has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding the matter. Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al-Kharj on Sunday night and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident, it said.





"He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj," the mission said. On Sunday, the Saudi Civil Defence said that an Indian national was among two killed as the military projectile struck a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj. A Bangladeshi national was also killed and 12 others were injured in the incident, it had said. However, the authorities had not released the identity of the victims. -- PTI

