No Indian fatality in Saudi projectile incident: Embassy

Mon, 09 March 2026
09:41
There was no Indian fatality in the projectile incident that struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday. It added that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. 

"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening," the mission said in a social media post. The embassy said it has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding the matter. Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al-Kharj on Sunday night and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident, it said. 

"He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj," the mission said. On Sunday, the Saudi Civil Defence said that an Indian national was among two killed as the military projectile struck a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj. A Bangladeshi national was also killed and 12 others were injured in the incident, it had said. However, the authorities had not released the identity of the victims. -- PTI

