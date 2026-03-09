Fino Gets RBI Nod To Name Merchant Interim CEO

09:57





Gupta's return is subject to a reassessment of his 'fit and proper' status by the bank's nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) and Board, and a final view by the central bank.





Merchant is the chief financial officer of the bank.





Following Gupta's arrest, the bank's Board has tasked Merchant to head the bank and its day-to-day operations. Gupta was arrested last month in connection with alleged goods and services tax (GST)-related violations, and has not yet received bail in the matter.





The RBI had given its nod to extend his term as MD & CEO of the bank for another three years, effective May 2, 2026 a month before his arrest. In an exchange filing the bank said, ''We wish to inform that the RBI vide its letter dated March 06, 2026, has approved the appointment of Merchant as Interim CEO of the Bank, for a period of three months, with effect from February 27, 2026 or till Gupta resumes office, post reassessment of his fit and proper status by the NRC and Board and a view is taken by the RBI, whichever is earlier."





In December last year, the central bank had given in-principle approval to Fino Payments Bank to transition into a small finance bank (SFB). It is the first and the only payments bank, so far, to apply for conversion into an SFB. Fino has up to 18 months to make the transition.





Following Gupta's arrest, the bank's management clarified to the investors that there has been no indication from the RBI, suggesting any uncertainty over its in-principle approval for Fino's transition into an SFB. The bank said, as matters stand, it remained on track to complete the transition into an SFB, well within the 18-month deadline stipulated by the regulator.

-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard

