UAE air force addressing missile threat, military on alert

Mon, 09 March 2026
The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has confirmed that its air defences are "currently addressing a missile threat" across the country, as regional hostilities continue to intensify. 

In response to the unfolding security situation, residents have been advised to "remain in safe locations and follow all warnings and updates from official channels," according to a news report by Gulf News. 

The Ministry clarified that the loud sounds heard in various regions were the result of "air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles" as well as fighter jets successfully "engaging drones and loitering munitions."

In light of the ongoing defensive operations, authorities have urged both residents and travellers to "stay in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time updates." The report by Gulf News noted that the military has been placed on high alert to neutralise any further incoming aerial threats. 

While the official alert did not specify exact locations targeted, the government has reiterated that "all residents are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to official safety guidance" until the threat is fully neutralised.

This latest engagement follows a report from the Ministry of Defence on Sunday detailing the successful interception of a significant number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles launched from Iran amid the ongoing conflict in the region. -- ANI

