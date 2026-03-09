Indra Nooyi remembers nurses during personal loss

12:09

"Their compassion, patience, and quiet strength meant more to our family than words can fully capture. They cared not only for my mother, but for all of us who loved her.





"Nearly 89% of registered nurses are women. On this International Women's Day, I want to pause and express my deepest gratitude to these remarkable professionals who show up every day with empathy, resilience, and humanity. Nursing is more than a profession; it is a calling that touches lives in the most profound moments.





"To the nurses who cared for my mother, and to the millions around the world who dedicate themselves to caring for others, thank you. Your work is extraordinary, and your compassion leaves a lasting imprint on the families you support.





"Today, as we celebrate women everywhere, I am especially grateful for the women who stand beside us in our most difficult and tender moments."

Indra Nooyi, former chairman and CEO of Pepsico, writes: "Yesterday, March 7th, I lost my beloved mother, my first mentor, my teacher, and my friend. In her final days, in the ICU, she was cared for by an extraordinary group of angels: nurses.