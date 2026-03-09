HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Trump responds to when he will end war with Iran

Mon, 09 March 2026
11:44
Today's edition of the Tehran Times
United States President Donald Trump has stated that the determination regarding the conclusion of the ongoing conflict with Iran will be a "mutual" decision made in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by The Times of Israel. 

During a telephone interview with the Times of Israel, the US President claimed that the Islamic Republic was on the verge of annihilating Israel prior to the current military intervention. 

He asserted that "Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it. We've worked together. We've destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel." 

When questioned on whether the authority to halt the campaign rested solely with Washington or if the Israeli leadership held equal weight, Trump suggested a collaborative approach. 

"I think it's mutual, a little bit. We've been talking. I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account," he remarked, indicating he would retain the ultimate prerogative while considering Netanyahu's input. 

Addressing the possibility of Israel continuing military operations independently should the US decide to cease its strikes, Trump dismissed the necessity of such a scenario. The Times of Israel reported that the President declined to engage with the theoretical situation, simply stating: "I don't think it's going to be necessary." -- ANI

