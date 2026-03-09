Trump responds to when he will end war with Iran

11:44

During a telephone interview with the Times of Israel, the US President claimed that the Islamic Republic was on the verge of annihilating Israel prior to the current military intervention.





He asserted that "Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it. We've worked together. We've destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel."





When questioned on whether the authority to halt the campaign rested solely with Washington or if the Israeli leadership held equal weight, Trump suggested a collaborative approach.





"I think it's mutual, a little bit. We've been talking. I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account," he remarked, indicating he would retain the ultimate prerogative while considering Netanyahu's input.





Addressing the possibility of Israel continuing military operations independently should the US decide to cease its strikes, Trump dismissed the necessity of such a scenario. The Times of Israel reported that the President declined to engage with the theoretical situation, simply stating: "I don't think it's going to be necessary." -- ANI

