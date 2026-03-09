HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP urges EC to hold Bengal polls in...

Mon, 09 March 2026
A BJP delegation on Monday met the full bench of the Election Commission of India here and demanded that the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election be conducted in not more than three phases. 

The party also demanded that the Election Commission should take measures for a violence-free West Bengal Assembly election. The BJP delegation submitted a 16-point charter of demands highlighting concerns over the security environment in the state ahead of the assembly polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, are meeting delegations of recognised national and state parties on Monday to hear their concerns and suggestions regarding the conduct of elections, officials said. 

BJP leader Jagannath Chattopadhyay, who was part of the three-member party delegation that met the CEC and ECs, said the party has urged the Commission to restrict the Assembly polling schedule to a maximum of three phases. 

"We demanded a one, two or three-phase election, but not more," he said. A key concern raised by the BJP delegation related to the deployment and utilisation of nearly 400 companies of central forces currently stationed in the state. Chattopadhyay criticised the role of the state police in directing these forces, alleging that the existing "confidence-building measures" were failing to reassure voters. 

"We are dissatisfied with the way the state police is utilising the central forces. If a violence-free and fearless environment is to be created, the Commission must take action against state police and government officials who prevent voters from casting their own ballots," a party leader said. 

The party also alleged that route marches were being deliberately conducted in relatively peaceful areas instead of sensitive locations. "I saw with my own eyes that route marches are taking place in completely peaceful areas. They are being conducted on main roads where no people live-only vehicles pass. This is how the state police is forcing the central forces to operate," BJP leader Shishir Bajoria, who was also part of the delegation, said, adding that this violated ECI norms regarding sensitive zones and large multi-storey residential complex. The BJP urged the Commission to drastically reduce the duration of the election process.

"Our first demand is to conduct the election in one, two or at most three-phase election. There is no need for seven or eight-phase election," he told reporters. The party also requested the ECI to redefine the criteria for identifying "sensitive" polling booths. -- PTI

