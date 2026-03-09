We shall not falter: Iran on support to new Ayatollah

09:53





The Foreign Minister expressed his sentiments in a post on X, formally welcoming the transition which took place during a significant period in the Islamic calendar.





In his post, Araghchi stated, "Congratulations on the worthy selection of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, coinciding with the first blessed night of Qadr."





Building on this sentiment, the Foreign Minister went on to issue a formal commitment on behalf of the diplomatic and security apparatus to the new Leader of the Revolution.





Araghchi noted, "We pledge that, in defence of the rights of the great Iranian nation, the advancement of national interests and security, and the realisation of the lofty goals of the Islamic Revolution, we shall not falter for a moment."





The statement comes at a time of heightened regional volatility, as Tehran solidifies its internal governance following the killing of the former leader. This pledge reinforces the administration's stance on maintaining a firm foreign policy and prioritising national security under the guidance of the new Supreme Leader.





According to reports by state broadcaster Press TV, other top officials in the Islamic Republic have also expressed widespread support following the appointment. The 88-member Assembly of Experts formally designated the 56-year-old as the third Supreme Leader on Sunday night, succeeding his father, the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, following a transition period.





In an official statement, the clerical body confirmed the move, noting, "By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran." -- ANI

