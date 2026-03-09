HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

We shall not falter: Iran on support to new Ayatollah

Mon, 09 March 2026
Share:
09:53
image
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has extended his support to the country's new leadership, following the official appointment of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. 

The Foreign Minister expressed his sentiments in a post on X, formally welcoming the transition which took place during a significant period in the Islamic calendar. 

In his post, Araghchi stated, "Congratulations on the worthy selection of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, coinciding with the first blessed night of Qadr." 

Building on this sentiment, the Foreign Minister went on to issue a formal commitment on behalf of the diplomatic and security apparatus to the new Leader of the Revolution. 

Araghchi noted, "We pledge that, in defence of the rights of the great Iranian nation, the advancement of national interests and security, and the realisation of the lofty goals of the Islamic Revolution, we shall not falter for a moment." 

The statement comes at a time of heightened regional volatility, as Tehran solidifies its internal governance following the killing of the former leader. This pledge reinforces the administration's stance on maintaining a firm foreign policy and prioritising national security under the guidance of the new Supreme Leader. 

According to reports by state broadcaster Press TV, other top officials in the Islamic Republic have also expressed widespread support following the appointment. The 88-member Assembly of Experts formally designated the 56-year-old as the third Supreme Leader on Sunday night, succeeding his father, the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, following a transition period. 

In an official statement, the clerical body confirmed the move, noting, "By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex crashes 2,300 points in early trade!
LIVE! Sensex crashes 2,300 points in early trade!

Mojtaba, Khamenei son, becomes Iran's new Supreme Leader
Mojtaba, Khamenei son, becomes Iran's new Supreme Leader

Iranian state media reports that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, has been appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, a move criticised by US President Donald Trump.

'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'
'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'

'Torpedoes travel at more than 100 kilometres per hour, about 50-60 knots.''It must have been a matter of a few minutes before it detonated under the Iranian ship.''The Iranian ship would have probably got three, four minutes and...

No Indian killed in projectile strike in Saudi Arabia: Embassy
No Indian killed in projectile strike in Saudi Arabia: Embassy

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia has confirmed that one Indian national was injured in a projectile incident in Al Kharj, while clarifying that there were no Indian fatalities. The embassy is providing assistance and is in contact with...

Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Victory To Dravid and Laxman
Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Victory To Dravid and Laxman

Head coach Gautam Gambhir dedicated India's T20 World Cup victory to Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO