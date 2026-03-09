09:40





Brent crude prices surged sharply on Monday, rising by more than 25 per cent to USD 116.5 per barrel, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has made crude prices bullish. During the trading session, crude prices also touched a high of USD 119.45 per barrel, reflecting growing concerns in the global energy market as geopolitical tensions intensify in the region.





Asian markets tanked in the opening session on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI falling around 7 per cent, after crude oil prices surged sharply amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The sharp fall in regional markets came after crude prices surged more than 25 per cent at the opening, triggering risk-off sentiment across global markets. Crude was trading at USD 115 per barrel at the time of filing this report, raising concerns among investors about inflation and supply disruptions.

Sensex crashes 2,300 points in early trade. Earlier on Friday as well, the 30-stock index had fallen over 1,000 points and the 50-share index settled near 24,450.