Oil marketing companies, paint stocks tumble amid sharp spike in oil prices

11:47





Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd tanked 8.67 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped 8.43 per cent and Indian Oil Corporation declined 7.29 per cent on the BSE. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged 24.71 per cent to USD 112.51 per barrel.





Asian Paints fell by 5.12 per cent, Indigo Paints dropped 4.83 per cent, Berger Paints lost 4.80 per cent and Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 4.72 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 2,494.35 points or 3.16 per cent to 76,424.55. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 752.65 points or 3 per cent to 23,697.80. -- PTI

Shares of oil marketing companies and paint manufacturers tumbled on Monday morning trade amid sharp jump in crude oil prices due to the deepening conflict in West Asia.