That sinking feeling! Rupee hits all-time low of 92.52/USD

Mon, 09 March 2026
The Indian rupee opened at an all-time low against the US dollar on Monday amid a sharp surge in crude oil prices and rising demand for the greenback. The rupee opened at 92.20 against the US dollar and further weakened to 92.528 per USD during early trade. 

Currency experts noted that the domestic currency is facing pressure due to the sharp rise in crude oil prices, which surged around 25 per cent on Monday to USD 116 per barrel. Market participants said the jump in crude prices has increased the demand for the US dollar, especially from oil importers, thereby putting pressure on the rupee. -- ANI

