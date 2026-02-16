India faces over 3,100 weekly cyberattacks

16:20





The rise in attacks highlights a broader trend where threat actors are moving away from manual methods in favour of high-speed, automated campaigns. The shift in attack patterns is largely driven by the integration of artificial intelligence into cybercriminal toolkits. This technology enables attackers to operate at a scale and speed previously impossible. As noted in the report, "AI is changing the mechanics of cyber attacks, not just their volume," said Lotem Finkelstein, VP of Research at Check Point Software.









"We are seeing attackers move from purely manual operations to increasingly higher levels of automation, with early signs of autonomous techniques emerging."





The education sector has emerged as the most targeted industry in India, bearing the brunt of the onslaught with 7,684 weekly attacks per organisation. Other sectors also face intense pressure, with the government sector seeing 4,912 weekly attacks and business services 3,747. The report explains that capabilities once reserved for the most sophisticated actors are now widely available, "enabling more personalised, coordinated, and scalable attacks against organisations of all sizes." -- ANI

