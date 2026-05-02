Sena, BJP can contest independently in 2029: Maha minister

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Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat/File image

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday said that his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which are part of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, can contest the 2029 assembly elections independently.



"Can the BJP go solo in 2029? It can. Can Shiv Sena go solo? Yes, it can. There is no bond or agreement mandating that the next polls must be contested in a particular way. The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance broke up because of (dispute over) one seat (in 2014). There is nothing wrong with parties preparing to contest on their own," said Shirsat, minister for Social Justice.



The Shiv Sena has the strength to face the coming challenge, he added.



Shirsat's cabinet colleague and fellow Sena leader Uday Samant said there was nothing wrong with what he said. "Every party has the right to expand," said Samant.



Asked for comment on the statements by two Sena ministers in his cabinet about the possible future of the BJP-led alliance, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said only his deputy and Sena president Eknath Shinde can speak on such matters. -- PTI