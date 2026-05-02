MP boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 11; two tourists missing

20:57

The bodies of two boys were recovered on Saturday evening from the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, raising the death toll in the cruise boat tragedy that occurred two days ago to 11, while search continued for two missing persons.



The boat, operated by the state tourism department, capsized during a storm on Thursday evening with some of the survivors alleging negligence and safety lapses such as life jackets not being distributed in time.



The bodies of Viraj Soni (6) and Tamil (5) were recovered on Saturday, said sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Anjul Ayank Mishra.



Tamil's father Kamraj, an employee of the Ordnance Factory at Khamaria, and Kamraj's nephew Mayuram (5) were still missing, he added.



Divers and disaster response teams have expanded the search radius to five km, the police official said.



Of the 41 identified passengers on board the ill-fated vessel, 28 were rescued, the police said. -- PTI