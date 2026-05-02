Batting-heavy SRH look to continue winning run against resurgent KKR

20:45

A power-packed batting unit at their disposal, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning streak and climb up the ladder when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in Hyderabad on Sunday.



SRH are on a five-match winning streak and are placed third in the IPL standings with 12 points from nine matches, that includes six wins and three defeats.



KKR, on the other hand, have been are struggling all season under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy but have won the their last two games. They are placed eighth in the 10-team tournament.



SRH boast of a strong batting line-up in the form of tournament's second and third highest run-scorer in Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen.



In Ishan Kishan, SRH has an explosive batter who can change the complexion of the match in any given day and he has proved that this season.



Austraian opener Travis Head also got back among runs with 76 against Mumbai Indians in SRH's last match while chasing an imposing 243 for 5 with six wickets in hand in 18.4 overs.



Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora have also risen to the occasion with the bat for SRH when called for. -- PTI